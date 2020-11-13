Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,398 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Delek US worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Delek US by 10.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Delek US by 3.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 6.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter.

DK stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $920.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

