Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 4,334 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,820,000 after buying an additional 2,484,541 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,502,000 after acquiring an additional 701,414 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $4,393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,887,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

