Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,819 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth $95,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 67.9% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $136,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. On average, analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPI. B. Riley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

