Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $836,000 in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth about $265,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,395,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 153.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 133,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 80,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other news, Director David M. Sparby bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

