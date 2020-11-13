CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 27.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $293,543.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,260 shares of company stock worth $152,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.