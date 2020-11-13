Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $205,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $155.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBRDA shares. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.80.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.