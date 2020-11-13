Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $868,000 Investment in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Life Storage by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.