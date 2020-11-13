Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $875,000 Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of PDC Energy worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after buying an additional 2,178,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,283,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,061.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 453,737 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 414,672 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PDC Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

PDCE opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

