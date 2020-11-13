Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 189.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Signature Bank were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $100.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CSFB initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

