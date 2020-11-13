Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 362,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 117,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Mizuho lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of PEAK opened at $28.58 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.