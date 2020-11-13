Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 8,569 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 34.9% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,590,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,259 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,519,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,820,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,349,000 after purchasing an additional 619,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 462,188 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.