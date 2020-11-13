Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,538 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.