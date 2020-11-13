Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $840,000 in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $107,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $529,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $913,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 378,902 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,501.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

