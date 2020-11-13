Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

