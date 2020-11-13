Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.