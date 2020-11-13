Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,496 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $83,886,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,223,000 after buying an additional 418,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,116,000 after buying an additional 374,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Compass Point lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

