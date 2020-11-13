Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 51,400 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 81.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 229,864 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 242,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $19.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $22.79.

