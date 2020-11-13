Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $857,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CarMax were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 157.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

KMX opened at $93.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMX shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

