Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $244,000 Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $1,510,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $105,975.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,732 shares of company stock worth $2,098,505. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. ValuEngine lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

