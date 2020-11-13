Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Athene by 88.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 52.9% during the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at $191,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $40.38 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Athene in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Athene from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

