Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $33.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

