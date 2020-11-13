Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $258,000 in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Portland General Electric by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $85,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.11.

Shares of POR stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.