Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

ENB stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

