Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $265,000 Stock Position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

CLI stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.98. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

