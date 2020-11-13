IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 55.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 833.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 338,187 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

Shares of IPGP opened at $203.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $214.61.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,467 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.61, for a total transaction of $824,652.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,939.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,687,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,961 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

