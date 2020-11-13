Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,655.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 158,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 152,896 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,419,000 after purchasing an additional 106,613 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after purchasing an additional 99,769 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,992.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,197,000 after buying an additional 60,719 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.30.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $158.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

