Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $12.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

