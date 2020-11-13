Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 250.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $106,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other OGE Energy news, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE OGE opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

