Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,657,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,674,000 after buying an additional 1,180,100 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,775,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 897,468 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,028,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 875,845 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $17,761,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

BEN opened at $19.81 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.