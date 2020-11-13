Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in FOX by 809.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 229,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,895,077.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,013,965.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $2,009,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $215,612.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOX. Loop Capital raised FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

