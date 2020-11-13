Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

In related news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $1,684,584.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,036.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,269 shares of company stock worth $2,517,353 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AOS opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

