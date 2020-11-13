Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 46,300 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Precigen worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 36.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Precigen by 15.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 557,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 72,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at $493,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. Analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares bought 6,758,400 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $25,006,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,398,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,374,520.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $44,234.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,232.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGEN. BidaskClub lowered Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

