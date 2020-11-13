Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 221.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 563,630 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVC. ValuEngine raised Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a REIT which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

