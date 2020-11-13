Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,140 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 57.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

NYSE:VOYA opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.