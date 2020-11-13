Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New $342,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $22,661,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,171,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $8,418,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $5,222,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000.

SNOW opened at $235.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $319.00.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

