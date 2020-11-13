Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Stake Cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202,503 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter worth $193,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

MNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. National Securities began coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NYSE:MNR opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.