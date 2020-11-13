Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in UGI by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UGI opened at $35.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $45.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

