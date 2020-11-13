Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $70,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.92.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

