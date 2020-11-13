Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $282,000 Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,076,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 601,604 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth $427,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 91.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $144,554.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.00 and a beta of 1.27. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

