Critical Comparison: Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) & StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) and Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get StoneX Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for StoneX Group and Deutsche Börse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneX Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Börse 0 6 4 0 2.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of StoneX Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Deutsche Börse shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of StoneX Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StoneX Group and Deutsche Börse’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneX Group $32.90 billion 0.03 $85.10 million N/A N/A Deutsche Börse $3.71 billion 7.87 $1.12 billion $0.68 23.46

Deutsche Börse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StoneX Group.

Volatility & Risk

StoneX Group has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Börse has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares StoneX Group and Deutsche Börse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneX Group 0.23% 18.75% 1.10% Deutsche Börse 30.08% 19.42% 0.63%

Summary

Deutsche Börse beats StoneX Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc. operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services. The company's Securities segment offers value-added solutions that facilitate cross-border trading in foreign securities, including unlisted American Depositary Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, and foreign ordinary shares. It also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies. In addition, this segment originates, structures, and places debt instruments; trades in various international debt instruments; and operates an asset management business. The company's Physical Commodities segment provides a range of trading and hedging services comprising over-the-counter (OTC) products for various producers, consumers, and investors. It also provides financing services to commercial commodity-related companies against physical inventories. The company's Clearing and Execution Services segment offers prime brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders; provides a range of OTC products, such as 24-hour a day execution of spot, forwards, and options, as well as non-deliverable forwards; and operates a proprietary foreign exchange desk that arbitrages the exchange-traded foreign exchange markets with the cash markets. The company was formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc. and changed its name to StoneX Group Inc. in July 2020. StoneX Group Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business). The company engages in the electronic trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, and foreign exchange; operating Eurex Repo over the counter (OTC) trading platform and electronic clearing architecture; and operating as a central counterparty for on-and-off exchange derivatives, repo transactions, and OTC and exchange-traded derivatives. It also operates in the cash market through Xetra, BÃ¶rse Frankfurt, and Tradegate trading venues; operates as a central counterparty for equities and bonds; and provides listing services. In addition, the company offers custody and settlement services for securities; investment fund services; global securities financing services; collateralized money market transaction services; and repos and securities lending services. Further, it develops and markets indices, as well as portfolio management and risk analysis software; markets licenses for trading and market signals; provides technology and reporting solutions for external customers; and offers link-up of trading participants. Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG is headquartered in Eschborn, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.