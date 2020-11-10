FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cytokinetics, Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.59). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYTK. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

CYTK stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.47. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.54.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $117,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,352 shares of company stock worth $2,924,726. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

