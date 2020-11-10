Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International stock opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.00 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3,622.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.