SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Down 13% on Disappointing Earnings

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s stock price traded down 13% during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.40. 1,136,853 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 575,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.64 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the third quarter worth $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 544.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 16.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25.

SciPlay Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

