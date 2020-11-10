Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Trading 7% Higher

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.16. 469,712 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 460,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.3086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

