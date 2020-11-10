Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.50. 13,662,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 17,937,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

