Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Park-Ohio from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

PKOH opened at $25.98 on Friday. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $327.76 million, a P/E ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 48,003 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 37.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SINA Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub
SINA Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Texas Instruments Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
Texas Instruments Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
Sykes Enterprises Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Sykes Enterprises Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Utah Medical Products Cut to Hold at BidaskClub
Utah Medical Products Cut to Hold at BidaskClub
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
BidaskClub Lowers Werner Enterprises to Strong Sell
BidaskClub Lowers Werner Enterprises to Strong Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report