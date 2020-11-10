Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Park-Ohio from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

PKOH opened at $25.98 on Friday. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $327.76 million, a P/E ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 48,003 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 37.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

