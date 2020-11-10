Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OUTKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

