BMO Capital Markets Increases Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to $13.50

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PPRQF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 724 properties totaling 65.6million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.