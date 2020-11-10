Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCDTF opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.39. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $389.95 million for the quarter. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and medical devices, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

