Financial Comparison: Fury Gold Mines (FURY) & Its Peers

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE: FURY) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Fury Gold Mines to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -27.88% -24.30% Fury Gold Mines Competitors -18.87% -13.49% -1.03%

Risk & Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines’ rivals have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A -$10.50 million -8.75 Fury Gold Mines Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 40.11

Fury Gold Mines’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fury Gold Mines and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fury Gold Mines Competitors 736 2839 2646 96 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 23.90%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines rivals beat Fury Gold Mines on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

